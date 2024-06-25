Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells 2,375 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.20. The stock had a trading volume of 390,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

