Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells 4,462 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 4.2 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,740. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $15,985,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after purchasing an additional 219,445 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $3,460,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

