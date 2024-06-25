Insider Selling: Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 10,000 shares of Senvest Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$330.06, for a total transaction of C$3,300,600.00.

Senvest Capital stock opened at C$340.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$304.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$305.95. The company has a market cap of C$839.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Senvest Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$280.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$340.00.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

