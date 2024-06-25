Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 138,319 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,022.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20.
- On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80.
Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 931,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,247,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in nCino by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,451,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $60,703,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
