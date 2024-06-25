Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 138,319 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 138,319 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $4,361,198.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,022.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 21st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 195,292 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $6,171,227.20.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 931,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,122,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,247,000 after acquiring an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in nCino by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,750,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,451,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $60,703,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

