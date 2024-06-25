Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.27. 901,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,641. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average of $179.05. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $200.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

