Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 788.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 7.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $473.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,634,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,490,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.