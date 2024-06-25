Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $477.76 and last traded at $477.35. 5,714,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,196,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.96.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.44.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
