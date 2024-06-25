Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $477.76 and last traded at $477.35. 5,714,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,196,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.96.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

