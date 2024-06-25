Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,938. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.