Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

