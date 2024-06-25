iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 352.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,368. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.