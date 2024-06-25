iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 3,961,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,306. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1744 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

