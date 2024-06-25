iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,277,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,651,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

