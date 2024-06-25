iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $33.76

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $34.88. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 2,188,171 shares changing hands.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
