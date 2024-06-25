iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,130.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 565,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,747. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

