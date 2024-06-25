iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 574.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. 207,865 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

