iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,520 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

