iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Divergent Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 29.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $546.56. 755,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

