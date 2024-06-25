iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.91. The company had a trading volume of 662,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,490. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.21 and a 200 day moving average of $507.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

