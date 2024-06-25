iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The company has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average of $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

