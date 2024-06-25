iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 401.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. 4,540,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,706. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

