iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. 2,119,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,942. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

