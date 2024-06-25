iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 181,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 166,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 568,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,588. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

