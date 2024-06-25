iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 634,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. 1,362,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

