iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,314 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.