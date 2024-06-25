iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $24,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $310.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

