iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 382.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,152. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

