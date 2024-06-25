iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 16,753.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 274,224 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock has a market cap of $883.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

