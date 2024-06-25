Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. 485,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

