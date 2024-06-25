Jacobs & Co. CA Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.30. 613,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,494. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.