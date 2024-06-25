Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,493. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.47.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

