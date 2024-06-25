Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,275,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,679,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

