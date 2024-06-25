Joseph Gebbia Sells 5,442 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $816,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $150.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,322. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

