JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $58.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

NYSE KR opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 747,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

