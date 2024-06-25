JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $41,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.