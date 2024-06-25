JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,394 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 355,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. 594,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,756. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

