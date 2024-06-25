JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 494,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 371,684 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

