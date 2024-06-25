Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €32.56 ($35.01) and last traded at €32.22 ($34.65). Approximately 44,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.68 ($34.06).
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.34.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
