Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Shares Sold by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC lowered its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVAC. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 157,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KVAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,371. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

