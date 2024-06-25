Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

