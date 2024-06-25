Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after buying an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 6,033,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,377. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.