Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.20. 179,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,813. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

