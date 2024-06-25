Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CIBR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 382,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,063. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

