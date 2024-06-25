Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 1,610 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. 25,170,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,549,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.