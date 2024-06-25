Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,522,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 125,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,297. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

