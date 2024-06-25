Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.82.

TSLA traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $185.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,703,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,191,203. The company has a market cap of $590.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

