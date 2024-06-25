Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 207,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 52,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 139,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 167,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,417,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,995,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

