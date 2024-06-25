Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 349 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after purchasing an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after purchasing an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $224.05. 3,199,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

