Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.