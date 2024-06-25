Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. 246,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,843. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

