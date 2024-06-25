Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $7,274,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

